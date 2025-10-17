Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
ESMA: New Q&As Available

Date 17/10/2025

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU's securities markets regulator, has published or updated the following Questions and Answers:

European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) Regulation
Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) Regulation

▸ Questions and Answers section

