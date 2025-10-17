ESMA: New Q&As Available

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU's securities markets regulator, has published or updated the following Questions and Answers:
European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) Regulation
- Notification of Errors and Omissions related to exchange-traded derivatives involving multiple Entities Responsible for Reporting (‘ERRs’) managed by the same Management Company/AIFM (2660)
Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) Regulation
- How to distinguish between different execution services (2653)
- Offerors and CASPs’ responsibilities with regards to white papers for Title II tokens admitted to trading prior to 30 December 2024 (2654)