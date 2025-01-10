Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

ESMA: New Q&As Available

Date 10/01/2025

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU's securities markets regulator, has published or updated the following Questions and Answers:

Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD)
Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR)
Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA)
Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA)
OTC derivatives, central counterparties and trade repositories (EMIR) – CCPs

 

