ESMA: New Q&As Available

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU's securities markets regulator, has published or updated the following Questions and Answers:
Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD)
- Permission of AIFMs to delegate portfolio or risk management to non-supervised undertakings established outside of the EU (2229)
- AIFMs safekeeping client money (2230)
Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR)
Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA)
- Questions on Microenterprises and RMF (2219)
- ICT-related incidents (management / classification / reporting) - Critical Services Affected
- ICT-related incidents (management / classification / reporting) - Duplicate ICT Incident Reporting
- Oversight framework of CTPPs - Exemption for Non-EU ICT Intra-group Service Providers
Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA)
- Possibility of natural persons and trusts / trustees to be authorised as CASPs (2342)
- Minimum capital requirements for CASPs (2343)
- Audit / certification of CASP financial statements (2344)
OTC derivatives, central counterparties and trade repositories (EMIR) – CCPs