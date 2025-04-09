ESMA Makes Recommendations To Simplify ESG Disclosure Rules For Benchmarks Administrators

This was the first CSA that ESMA conducted together with National Competent Authorities in its role as a direct supervisor of Benchmarks Administrators, and it results in recommendations:

to the European Commission (EC) for potential amendments to the BMR Level 2 measures with the objective to alleviate the regulatory burden on benchmarks administrators; and to benchmarks administrators with the objective to enhance transparency and comparability of ESG information for the benefit of users of benchmarks.

In the report ESMA considers the wider regulatory context on sustainable finance and the need to ensure consistency and compatibility of the ESG disclosure requirements across the various sustainable finance legislations.

Next steps