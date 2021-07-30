ESMA Makes First CTP Data Available

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has today made available the first consolidated tape provider (CTP) data.
The data made public by a CTP in accordance with Articles 10 and 21 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 (MiFIR) shall represent at least 80% of both the total number of transactions and the total volume of transactions in the relevant asset class published in the Union by all Approved Publication Arragnements (APAs), and of all trading venues during the assessment period.
Therefore, ESMA is publishing on a voluntary and best effort basis the total number of transactions and the total volume of transactions for the asset classes of bonds, emission allowances and emission allowance derivatives to support CTPs in their compliance with the Regulation. In order to allow an operator wishing to enter this business to be able to perform the required test.
The data is published in the new register Data for the non-equity consolidated tape providers calculations.
Next Steps
The CTP data will be updated on a biannual basis, by the 1st of February and 1st of August of each year.