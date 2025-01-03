ESMA Launches Selection Of The Consolidated Tape Provider For Bonds

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, is launching the first selection procedure for the Consolidated Tape Provider (CTP) for bonds. Entities interested to apply are encouraged to register and submit their requests to participate in the selection procedure by 7 February 2025.

​The CTP aims to enhance market transparency and efficiency by consolidating trade data from various trading venues into a single and continuous electronic stream. This consolidated view of market activity should help market participants to access accurate and timely information and make better-informed decisions, leading to more efficient price discovery and trading.

​The contract notice and procurement documents are available on the EU Funding & Tenders Portal.

​Next Steps ESMA will assess the received requests against the exclusion and selection criteria and will invite the successful candidates to submit their application.

​Any questions during the application period will be responded via the Portal.

​ESMA intends to adopt a reasoned decision on the selected applicant by early July 2025.