ESMA Launches Selection Of Consolidated Tape Provider For OTC Derivatives

​The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, is launching the first selection procedure for the Consolidated Tape Provider (CTP) for over the counter (OTC) derivatives. Entities interested to apply are encouraged to register and submit their requests to participate in the selection procedure by 11 February 2026.

​The CTP aims to enhance market transparency and efficiency by consolidating post-trade data from data contributors, such as trading venues, into a single and continuous electronic stream. This consolidated view of market activity will help market participants to access accurate and timely information and make better-informed decisions, leading to more efficient price discovery and contributing to the Savings and Investment Union (SIU).

​The CTP will collect and disseminate data on OTC derivatives based on the proposals in ESMA’s Final Report on transparency for derivatives.

​The contract notice and procurement documents are available on the EU Funding & Tenders Portal.

​Next Steps ESMA will assess the received requests against the exclusion and selection criteria and will invite the successful candidates to submit their application. Any questions during the application period will be answered via the Portal.

​ESMA intends to adopt a reasoned decision on the selected applicant by early July 2026.