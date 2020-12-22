ESMA Issues 2020 Report On Accepted Market Practices Under MAR

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has today published its annual report on the application of accepted market practices (AMPs) in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).

ESMA’s Report covers the second semester of 2019 and the first semester of 2020, including the last outstanding AMP established under the Market Abuse Directive, terminated over the reporting period.

The Report includes ESMA’s views on the application of AMPs.

Next steps

The Report will now be submitted to the European Commission. It will help ESMA’s ongoing work in fostering supervisory convergence in the application of MAR and contribute to ESMA’s goal of developing an EU outcome-focused supervisory and enforcement culture.