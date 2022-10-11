ESMA Is Seeking For Input On The Implementation Of The Revised Shareholders Rights Directive

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, today publishes a Call for Evidence on the implementation of the revised Shareholders Rights Directive (SRD2).

The Call for Evidence seeks to collect information from market participants and map the state of play with regards to the implementation of the SRD2 provisions on the identification of shareholders, transmission of information and facilitation of exercise of shareholder rights, as well as on the transparency of proxy advisors.

The call is addressed to persons and entities directly or indirectly impacted by the SRD2, especially investors, issuers, intermediaries, proxy advisors as well as other entities such as consultants and service providers in the investor communication and voting industry.

Next steps

Interested stakeholders are invited to submit their responses using the questionnaire available here by 28 November 2022.

ESMA will consider the feedback received when preparing its input for the SRD2 review that will be delivered to the European Commission by July 2023.