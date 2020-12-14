ESMA Is Seeking Experts In Financial Innovation For Its Consultative Group

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU securities markets regulator, is looking for new candidates for the Consultative Working Group (CWG) of the Financial Innovation Standing Committee (FISC).

ESMA has established the CWG to benefit from the expertise of stakeholders who are involved in the topics related to financial innovation under ESMA’s remit (securities markets, market infrastructures, institutional and retail investors) and with a view to support ESMA’s objectives of investor protection, market integrity and financial stability. FISC looks to this group to provide expert advice regarding ESMA’s work on Financial Innovation.

​Interested stakeholders can apply by 31 January 2021, by submitting the application form and their CV.