ESMA Facilitates Access And Use Of Data From Its Public Registers

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, has published its first code package on the public code repository GitHub with the goal of promoting the availability of ESMA’s data and facilitating its usage.

The first code package published provides tools to search and download data from some of ESMA's public registers.

This echoes the recent publication of ESMA’s first interactive dashboards based on the Market in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) data published in the registers, providing figures on a number of instruments or trading venues by market type and country.

The code packages and interactive dashboards add value by facilitating the visualisation, understanding, and (re)use of data otherwise only available at very granular level in the ESMA registers.

The above initiatives are part of ESMA’s efforts to provide relevant, useful and understandable information to the market in machine-readable form. Increasing and facilitating the use of ESMA’s data, including by retail investors, is one of the objectives of the ESMA Data Strategy 2023-2028.

Next steps