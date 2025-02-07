ESMA Contributes To Simplification And Burden Reduction

The ESMA Board of Supervisors discussed in December 2024 how to best contribute to efficient simplification and burden reduction actions, while preserving the main objectives of financial stability, orderly markets and investor protection.

Verena Ross, ESMA Chair, said:

“At ESMA we aim to play our part in simplifying the regulatory framework and in reducing unnecessary reporting burdens where feasible. This work should not be about deregulation but about avoiding duplications and streamlining some of the reporting requirements for market participants”.

“A concrete example is the proposed change related to data reporting for transparency purposes under the MiFIR regime. The reuse of already reported transaction data allows for the removal of duplicative reporting obligations and related IT-systems that have been used to make these calculations so far.”

This and other future initiatives will help to reduce cost and complexity for companies, saving time that can be redirected towards other business activities.

ESMA will look across its entire remit, including data, policy and supervision, to identify ways to ensure that the measures applicable to market participants are proportionate.

The first areas on which ESMA has focused are the following: