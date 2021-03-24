ESMA Consults On Simplified Supervisory Fees For Trade Repositories

The European Securities and Markets Authority, the EU’s securities markets regulator, today launched a public consultation on the simplification of supervisory fees for Trade Repositories (TRs) under EMIR and SFTR.

Since 2013, ESMA’s mandate includes the registration and supervision of Trade Repositories. ESMA, based on several years practical experience in the implementation of its mandate regarding TRs, seeks feedback on the following proposals to simplify the:

general approach to fees determination;

calculation of turnover and of annual supervisory fees;

calculation of fees for registration, for extension of registration and in the case of concurrent applications;

calculation of fees for recognition and on-going supervision of third-country TRs; and

the payment and reimbursement modalities.

The proposed supervisory fee framework is consistent with the existing regime for Securitisation Repositories and Credit Rating Agencies under ESMA’s direct supervision.

Next steps

The closing date for responses is 24 April 2021. ESMA will consider the responses to this consultation in providing technical advice to the Commission and aims to publish its final report in Q2 2021.