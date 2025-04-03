ESMA Consults On Simplified Insider List Formats Under The Listing Act

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, has launched a consultation paper proposing changes to the format for drawing up and updating insider lists, as part of the Listing Act amendments to the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).

The Listing Act mandates ESMA to review the Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) on insider lists to extend the simplified format - currently used by issuers on Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Growth Market - to all issuers.