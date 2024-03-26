ESMA Consults On Rules For External Reviewers Of EU Green Bonds

ESMA’s proposals relate to the registration and supervision of entities interested in becoming external reviewers of EU Green Bonds and aim to clarify the criteria used for assessing an application for registration by an external reviewer. In its proposals, ESMA aims to standardise registration requirements and contribute to developing a level playing field through lower entry costs for applicants.

The Consultation Paper will be of interest to future external reviewers of green bonds and sustainable debt and sustainability assurance providers. ESMA would also like to hear from relevant investors, issuers, and trade associations.

Next steps

The EuGB entered into force on 21 December 2023 and will apply from 21 December this year.