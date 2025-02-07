ESMA Consults On CCP Authorisations, Extensions And Validations

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has today launched two public consultations following the review of the European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR 3).

ESMA is encouraging stakeholders to share their views on:

EMIR 3 introduces several measures to make EU clearing services and EU CCPs more efficient and competitive, notably by streamlining and shortening supervisory procedures for initial authorisations, extensions of authorisation and validations of changes to models and parameters.

Next steps

The deadline for responses to the consultation paper is 7 April 2025.

Based on the responses received, ESMA will prepare the final report and intends to submit the final draft technical standards to the European Commission by 25 December 2025.