ESMA Chair Verena Ross Delivers Keynote Speech At The DSW ESG Conference 2021

ESMA Chair, Verena Ross, delivered the keynote speech at the DSW Conference “ESG – Next Level Reporting, Risk Management, Strategy and Responsibility” 2021. Ross reiterated that ambitious and targeted measures to address greenwashing will play an important role in the forthcoming ESMA activities in the sustainable finance area. The Authority intends to work closely with national securities regulators to promote a coordinated approach across the EU to tackling this issue.
Today's event brought together investor and company representatives as well as environmental NGOs and members of the German Sustainability Panel to discuss the measurability, strategic impact and responsibility of ESG factors as well as disclosure challenges in the ESG area.