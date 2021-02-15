ESMA Calls For Fund Experts To Join Consultative Stakeholder Group

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has issued today a call for candidates in order to renew the composition of its Consultative Working Group (CWG) which advises ESMA’s Investment Management Standing Committee (IMSC).
ESMA’s work relating to collective investment management covers principally the Directives on Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) and Alternative Investment Fund Managers (AIFMD), as well as the Regulations on Money Market Funds, European Venture Capital Funds (EuVECA), European Social Entrepreneurship Funds (EuSEF) and European Long-term Investment Funds (ELTIFs). IMSC’s work with respect to these legal frameworks covers such issues as marketing and distribution, conduct of business, product disclosures and transparency, valuation, eligible assets, asset safekeeping and risk management.
The purpose of the CWG is to provide technical assistance to ESMA in relation to the IMSC’s work, CWG members are selected for a renewable term of two years. ESMA invites interested experts to send their application by 17 March 2021 through the EU survey.