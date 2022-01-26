ESMA Appoints Two New Members To Its Management Board

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has reappointed one current member and appointed two new members to its Management Board to replace outgoing members. The appointments took place at the Board of Supervisors meeting on 25 January.

The new members are:

Thorsten Pötzsch, Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin); and

Rodrigo Buenaventura, Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

The member who has been reappointed is:

Magdalena Łapsa-Parczewska, Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego (KNF);

Thorsten Pötzsch’s term commenced on 25 January 2022 and will end on 30 September 2024, while both Rodrigo Buenaventura’s and Magdalena Łapsa-Parczewska’s terms commence on 31 March 2022 and end on 30 September 2024.

The outgoing members are:

Erik Thedéen, Finansinspektionen (FI), who resigned from the Management Board on 9 December 2021 on standing for the position of ESMA Vice-Chair; and

Robert Ophèle, Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), whose second term as a member of the Management Board will end on 30 March 2022.

The Management Board, chaired by Verena Ross, Chair of ESMA, is responsible for ensuring that the Authority carries out its mission and performs the tasks assigned to it under its founding Regulation. From 31 March 2022, the Management Board will consist of: