ESMA Appoints New Member To Its Management Board

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has elected a new member to its Management Board to replace an outgoing member who has stepped down from her position.
The election took place at the Board of Supervisors meeting in Paris on 12 May and the successful candidate, who will serve the remainder of the outgoing member’s term until 30 September 2024, is:
- Eduard Müller, Finanzmarktaufsicht (FMA), Austria
The outgoing member is Magdalena Łapsa-Parczewska, Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego (KNF), Poland.
The Management Board, chaired by Verena Ross, Chair of ESMA, is responsible for ensuring that the Authority carries out its mission and performs the tasks assigned to it under its founding Regulation. The Management Board now consists of:
- Eduard Müller (FMA) of Austria
- Verena Ross, European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA);
- Vojtech Belling, Česká národní banka (CNB), Czechia;
- Thorsten Pötzsch, Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin), Germany;
- Derville Rowland, Central Bank of Ireland;
- Vasiliki Lazarakou, Ελληνική Επιτροπή Κεφαλαιαγοράς (HCMC), Greece;
- Rodrigo Buenaventura, Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), Spain;
- Eduard Müller, Finanzmarktaufsicht (FMA), Austria
- Natasha Cazenave, European Securities and Markets Authority (non-voting); and
- A European Commission representative (non-voting).
RELATED DOCUMENTS