ESMA Appoints New Member To Its Management Board

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has elected a new member to its Management Board to replace an outgoing member who has stepped down from her position.

The election took place at the Board of Supervisors meeting in Paris on 12 May and the successful candidate, who will serve the remainder of the outgoing member’s term until 30 September 2024, is:

Eduard Müller, Finanzmarktaufsicht (FMA), Austria

The outgoing member is Magdalena Łapsa-Parczewska, Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego (KNF), Poland.

The Management Board, chaired by Verena Ross, Chair of ESMA, is responsible for ensuring that the Authority carries out its mission and performs the tasks assigned to it under its founding Regulation. The Management Board now consists of: