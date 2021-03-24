ESMA Appoints New Chair Of Market Integrity Standing Committee

The Board of Supervisors of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has appointed Rodrigo Buenaventura, Chair of the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), Spain, as the new chair of its Market Integrity Standing Committee (MISC).

Mr. Buenaventura replaces Ms. Elisabeth Roegele, formerly of the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin) of Germany, as chair of the standing committee and will complete the remainder of the outgoing chair’s term until 1 February 2022. The appointment is effective immediately.

The standing committees are expert groups drawn from ESMA staff and Member States’ national competent authorities for securities markets regulation, and are responsible for the development of policy in their respective areas.

The mandate of MISC includes work on issues relating to market surveillance, enforcement of securities laws, facilitation of co-operation of national authorities and exchange of information in market abuse investigations. It also develops technical standards, preparing advice to the EC or developing guidelines and recommendations on issues relating to the integrity of markets on issues such as market abuse, short-selling or benchmarks.