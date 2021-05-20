ESMA Appoints Natasha Cazenave As Executive Director

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, has appointed Natasha Cazenave as its new Executive Director. Ms. Cazenave will take up her position on 1 June 2021.

The Board of Supervisors confirmed the appointment at its meeting on Thursday 20 May, following the European Parliament’s confirmation of Ms. Cazenave’s candidature in its plenary session on 18 May.

Anneli Tuominen, Interim Chair, said

“I welcome today’s appointment of Natasha Cazenave as ESMA’s new Executive Director. She brings with her a wealth of experience from the public and private sectors, which will benefit ESMA as it enters its second decade.

“The members of the Management Board and the Board of Supervisors are looking forward to working with Natasha in implementing its ambitious Work Programme and preparing for future challenges and responsibilities.

“On behalf of the Board of Supervisors I would like to warmly thank Verena Ross for her role over the past ten years in making ESMA the successful EU authority it is today.”

Natasha Cazenave, incoming Executive Director, said

“I am honoured by this appointment and eager to work with the members of the Board and ESMA’s committed staff as the organisation begins a new phase of development.”

Ms. Cazenave replaces Verena Ross, the outgoing Executive Director, and is appointed for a five-year term, renewable once. She is currently Deputy Secretary General and Head of the Policy and International Affairs Directorate at the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).