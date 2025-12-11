ESMA Appoints Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani And Christopher P. Buttigieg As The New Members Of Its Management Board And Renews Armi Taipale’s Mandate

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the European Union’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, has appointed Marie-Anne Barbat- Layani of Autorité Des Marchés Financiers (AMF), France and Christopher P. Buttigieg of Financial Services Authority (MFSA) Malta, as the new members of its Management Board. The Board of Supervisors has reappointed Armi Taipale of Finanssivalvonta (FIN-FSA) Finland, for a second mandate.