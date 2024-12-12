ESMA Appoints Carlo Comporti As A New Member To Its Management Board And Reappoints The Chairs Of Its Standing Committees

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, has appointed Carlo Comporti, Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB), as a new member to its Management Board. The election took place at the Board of Supervisors meeting on 11 December 2024, in order to replace outgoing member, Rodrigo Buenaventura, Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV). Mr Comporti will serve the remainder of the outgoing member’s term until 31 March 2027.

The Management Board is responsible for ensuring that ESMA carries out its mission and performs the tasks assigned to it under its founding Regulation. ESMA Chair, Verena Ross, is chairing the Management Board, which consists of the following members:

Eduard Müller, Finanzmarktaufsicht (FMA), Austria

Thorsten Pötzsch, Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin), Germany

Vasiliki Lazarakou, Hellenic Capital Markets Commission (HCMC), Greece

Carlo Comporti, Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB), Italy

Jos Heuvelman, Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM), Netherlands

Armi Taipale, Finanssivalvonta (FIN-FSA), Finland

Natasha Cazenave, ESMA Executive Director (non-voting member)

Vojtěch Belling, ESMA Vice-Chair (observer)

European Commission representative (non-voting member).

At the same Board of Supervisors meeting, the election of the Chairs of ESMA’s Standing Committees took place. The current Chairs were reappointed and will serve their new mandate from 1 January 2025 until 31 December 2026. A new Chair of the Markets Standing Committee will be elected in the next meeting of the Board of Supervisors. The list of Standing Committees’ Chairs is available here.

The Standing Committees are expert groups drawn from ESMA staff and the National Competent Authorities (NCAs) for securities markets regulation in the Member States and are responsible for the development of policy in their respective areas.