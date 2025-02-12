ESMA Appoints Birgit Puck As New Chair Of The Markets Standing Committee

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial markets regulator and supervisor, has appointed Birgit Puck, Finanzmarktaufsicht (FMA) as a new Chair of the Markets Standing Committee. The election took place at the Board of Supervisors meeting on 11 February 2025.

The list of Standing Committees’ Chairs is available here.

The Standing Committees are expert groups drawn from ESMA staff and the National Competent Authorities (NCAs) for securities markets regulation in the Member States and are responsible for the development of policy in their respective areas.