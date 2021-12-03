ESG Leaders: Dominika Bettman With The "Green Transformation Visionary" Award And 9 Companies On The Podium

In the 1st edition of the "ESG Leaders" competition, almost 100 companies and over 20 natural persons were nominated. The prizes were awarded to 9 companies in three main categories: Strategy, Innovation and Educational Program. Dominika Bettman - soon assuming the position of the president of Microsoft in Poland - was also awarded as a person who has taken special measures for sustainable development and has a significant impact on the area of environmental protection and natural resources, as part of the Green Transformation Visionary category. The winners were selected by the competition jury composed of experts in the field of ESG, financial markets, science and business.
The competition is organized by NN Investment Partners TFI, GPW and PwC, strategic partner of UN Global Compact Network Poland, partners of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Polish Association of Capital Investors (PSIK), Łukasiewicz Research Network, the Polish Bank Association (ZBP) and the Confederation Lewiatan. The "ESG Leaders" competition is addressed to enterprises implementing an outstanding ESG strategy, offering innovative products and services with a positive impact on the environment, as well as conducting effective information and promotion campaigns in the field of sustainable development.
The awards were granted in three main categories: Strategy, Innovation and Educational Program. A person who has taken particular actions for sustainable development and has a significant impact on the area of environmental protection and natural resources, was awarded in the Visionary / Green Transformation Visionary category. Below is the list of winners of the "ESG Leaders" competition:
Educational program in the field of ESG:
Velvet CARE Sp. z o.o.
Diamond Award
Saint-Gobain w Polsce
Gold Award
Wodociągi Miasta Krakowa S.A.
Silver Awardeas
Innovation in the field of ESG:
Grupa Kapitałowa PKP Energetyka
Diamond Award
Contec S.A.
Gold Award
Żabka Polska sp. z o.o.
Silver Award
Vertigo Farms
Wyróżnienie
ESG Strategy:
CIECH S.A.
Diamond Award
Lidl Polska
Gold Award
Grupa Kapitałowa PKP Energetyka
Silver Award
Green Transformation Visionary:
Dominika Bettman
Green Transformation Visionary
“The selection of the 9 winners was not easy. The quality of submissions shows that companies are doing more and more towards sustainable development. However, we should remember that there are people behind every success of an organization - they are changing the reality. Hence, we decided to create the "Green Transformation Visionary" category. We distinguished Dominika Bettman, who for many years has been proving with her actions that thanks to technologies, it is possible to change the world for the better”- says Krzysztof Szułdrzyński, partner of PwC Polska.
The winners were selected by the competition jury composed of experts in the field of ESG, financial markets, science and business. It was composed of:
- Robert Bohynik, CFA, Vice President of the Management Board of NN Investment Partners TFI;
- dr Piotr Dardziński, President of the Łukasiewicz Research Network;
- Elisabetta Falcetti, Director for Central Europe and the Baltic States of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD);
- Krzysztof Jedlak, Editor-in-chief of Dziennik Gazeta Prawna;
- Włodzimierz Kiciński, Vice President of the Polish Bank Association;
- Barbara Nowakowska, Managing Director, PSIK;
- Izabela Olszewska, Member of the Management Board, Warsaw Stock Exchange;
- dr Monika Sady, Assistant Professor at the Department of International Management at the University of Economics in Krakow;
- Krzysztof Szułdrzyński, Partner of PwC Polska;
- Maciej Witucki, President of the Lewiatan Confederation;
- Kamil Wyszkowski, Executive Director of UN Global Compact Network Poland.
“The first edition of the "ESG Leaders” is behind us. Looking at the number of applications, one conclusion arises - Polish companies and institutions want to be responsible. The title of "ESG Leaders" confirms the enormous work that some of them have already done in this direction. I am sure that this is just the beginning of a positive change and year by year the interest in ESG in Poland will increase” - says Małgorzata Barska, president of NN Investment Partners TFI.
ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) covers issues related to environmental protection, social responsibility and corporate governance. This acronym has been of special interest since 2015, after the publication of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The obligation to report ESG issues by all companies with over 250 employees (regardless of the industry) will enter into force as early as 2023.
“We know the winners and distinguished in the first edition of the ESG Leaders competition. ESG is undoubtedly one of the most important trends on financial markets, therefore, for listed companies that want to follow the rapidly developing market and the growing needs of investors in the context of social and environmental responsibility, we organized the ESG Leaders Competition. We are convinced that such initiatives highlight the importance of taking into account the ESG criteria in the operations of enterprises and the importance of reliable reporting of non-financial data” - said Izabela Olszewska, member of the GPW Management Board.
Non-financial factors are becoming more and more important for employees, customers, suppliers and contractors. Including ESG elements in your company's strategy also increases funding opportunities. As the PwC study "Green Finance in Polish" shows, 12 out of 14 surveyed banks take into account climate and environmental risks in their credit processes, mainly for selected industries and sectors. From the PwC study, "ESG - The Sword of Damocles or an opportunity for strategic change?" shows that 29% of investors would downgrade or withdraw from investment if ESG risks were too high. Obtaining the title of "ESG Leaders" confirms that the company is focused on sustainable development and reliable cooperation, and this may contribute to strengthening the credibility in the eyes of stakeholders.