ESG Fund Flows Fall On HL Platform In January Against Backdrop Of Market Turbulence

Date 15/02/2022

  • ESG fund flows fell on the HL platform in January as investors looked to take gains and buy in to other sectors against a backdrop of market turbulence
  • Net flows into ESG funds were down 115% in January 2022 vs January 2021
  • January 2022 was the first month of negative net flows into ESG funds since March 2020

Emma Wall, Head of Investment Analysis & Research, Hargreaves Lansdown:

“January saw significant market volatility as fears of a Fed rate rise cooled the appeal of growth stocks. The Nasdaq index of US tech stocks recorded its worst month since the pandemic slump in March 2020, as investors took gains and instead sought out stocks such as financials, which tend to benefit from higher interest rates. ESG funds were caught up in the style rotation as the appeal of growth-orientated names waned.

However, before sounding the death knell for responsible investing it is important to consider the context. January 2021 was a record breaking month for flows into responsible funds on the HL platform – so January 2022 always had a high bar to beat. Last month was also a choppy month for fund flows across all sectors, as investors sought to make sense of the higher-rate outlook.  The increased popularity of responsible investment funds will be a structural shift, rather than a faddy trend, and while there may be months where flows slow, assets under management are likely to grow steadily over time. The Investment Association fund flows data for 2021 supports this, with retail investors allocating more to responsible funds through the year.”

Net flows into ESG funds

Year

YoY % Change

Jan-16

Base Year

Jan-17

-27%

Jan-18

753%

Jan-19

-58%

Jan-20

3082%

Jan-21

115%

Jan-22

-115%

 

Top ESG funds by net buy (£) (Jan, alphabetical)

Aegon Ethical Equity Fund

BNY Mellon Sustainable Real Return

Fundsmith Sustainable Equity

Janus Henderson UK Responsible Income

Legal & General Future World ESG Developed Index

Pictet Global Environmental Opportunities

Stewart Inv Indian Subcontinent Sustainability

Troy Trojan Ethical

Troy Trojan Ethical Income

Vanguard SRI European Stock

 

Top IA sectors by net buy (£) (Jan, alphabetical)

Europe Including UK

Flexible Investment

GBP High Yield

Global Equity Income

Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares

Offshore

Property

Targeted Absolute Return

UK All Companies

UK Equity Income

 