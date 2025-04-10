ESG Book LEO Launches To Transform Sustainability Reporting For Corporates And Financial Institutions

LEO is a purpose-designed solution built with Google Cloud for smarter, faster, and more efficient sustainability disclosure, developed in partnership with Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Corporates and financial institutions face growing demands to meet sustainability due diligence and disclosure requirements, yet data gaps and inefficiencies persist.

Powered by ESG Book's platform and BCG's Climate and Sustainability Data Template, LEO has been designed to align with evolving requirements and supports regulatory reporting, risk management, and opportunity creation.

Smart pre-fill capabilities reduce the reporting burden, with access to 200,000+ disclosures cutting the time and cost of sharing sustainability information.

Corporates can use LEO to efficiently manage disclosure requests, map data across frameworks, and securely share privileged data with multiple stakeholders.

Leading financial institutions including ING, Lloyds, and NatWest are adopting or piloting LEO to support critical use cases including risk management, supply chain resilience, and capacity building.

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG Book, in partnership with BCG, today announced the launch of LEO, a purpose-built solution for smarter, faster, and more efficient sustainability disclosure, built with Google Cloud.

In response, LEO has been developed to offer a streamlined new approach to sustainability data sourcing and reporting, supporting corporates and financial institutions for a range of use cases including meeting evolving regulatory requirements, while reducing cost and effort.

Powered by ESG Book's disclosure platform, which leverages cloud and AI technology, LEO is a secure, framework-neutral solution that helps corporates and financial institutions customise disclosure and data sourcing practices to meet regional regulations, industry standards, and stakeholder expectations.

Its modular reporting template, designed to be interoperable with global standards including those from the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), adapts to the diverse needs of companies - from SMEs to large enterprises across industries and regions. Smart pre-fill capabilities, which allow for publicly disclosed data to be pre-filled into the template, ease the reporting burden with access to over 200,000 disclosures.

Leading financial institutions including ING, Lloyds, and NatWest are adopting or piloting LEO to ease client reporting burdens, increase efficiency of data sourcing, strengthen resilience, and drive capacity building.

ESG Book LEO enables corporates to:

Manage disclosure requests and easily map data across multiple frameworks and stakeholders.

Reduce the reporting burden using pre-filled data.

Manage data and control access in one place, saving time and money.

Securely share data publicly or privately with multiple counterparties, with no need for lengthy questionnaires.

While supporting financial institutions to:

Automate and standardise data collection from clients and vendors, increasing efficiency and lowering costs.

Facilitate compliance preparation for key regulations including EBA Pillar 3 and Basel III requirements.

Enhance and streamline data access to support critical use cases including risk management and opportunity creation.

Improve data response rates from suppliers, enhancing engagement for use cases including supply chain resilience.

Justin Fitzpatrick, CEO of ESG Book, said: "As regulatory requirements evolve, managing risks and leveraging sustainability as an economic driver remains crucial for corporates and financial institutions. LEO cuts through complexity, simplifies reporting, and helps businesses focus on what matters - using data to drive efficiency, reduce costs, and create long-term value. Through our partnership with BCG and in collaboration with Google Cloud, we're making data sharing smarter, faster, and more cost-effective."

Roy Choudhury, Managing Director and Senior Partner, BCG, said: "As the demand for reliable and comparable climate-related information continues to grow, a standardised data request and reporting template is essential. Our collaboration on the LEO platform leverages BCG's intellectual property and sustainability expertise to foster an innovative response to this challenge. The platform provides a common framework that helps companies respond more efficiently, making decision-useful information easier to access and interpret. This is especially valuable when requesting data from privately held companies, where these disclosures are often limited. BCG is proud to have led the harmonisation of data requirements across the industry for the LEO platform."

"Businesses need to focus on driving sustainable growth, efficiency, and resilience rather than being burdened with complex reporting and disclosure requirements," said Justin Keeble, Managing Director of Global Sustainability for Google Cloud. "Cloud and AI are at the heart of LEO and help to make reporting easier and more efficient, allowing companies to focus on delivering performance."

Caroline Haas, Head of Sustainable Finance Advisory, NatWest, said: "We're proud to have helped support the launch of the LEO platform, which aims to provide more efficient tracking of sustainability disclosure. Our business customers are often searching for tools to help them capture their sustainability performance with the aim to help their value chain with regulatory reporting and risk management. This launch shows progress as the LEO platform aims to assist them do this more efficiently. Businesses are prioritising growth and value creation, while facing multiple external requests to provide their sustainability credentials and progress, so having the LEO platform as an option means help is potentially at hand to provide more efficient sustainability reporting."

Cristina Gil White, Chief Engagement Officer at GRI, said: "We're pleased to support the launch of the LEO platform. As a licensed GRI software partner, ESG Book's practical digital reporting tools help organisations to effectively apply GRI's globally leading standards for sustainability impacts. Providing a clear and structured set of metrics, LEO supports companies in navigating the GRI Standards alongside other frameworks – an approach that aligns with our aims to enable streamlined yet comprehensive sustainability reporting."

"More than 30 jurisdictions representing approximately 60 percent of global GDP are progressing towards introducing ISSB Standards in their regulatory frameworks," said Andrew Brenner, Director of Client Integration, IFRS. "In order to facilitate corporate disclosure in this new regulatory environment, it's imperative that various services and tools integrate ISSB Standards. As such, we welcome the development of the LEO platform, which aims to support the disclosure process."