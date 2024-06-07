ESAs Publish Joint Annual Report For 2023

The Joint Committee of the European Supervisory Authorities (EBA, EIOPA and ESMA - ESAs) today published its 2023 Annual Report, providing an account of the joint work completed over the past year.

In 2023, under the EBA's chairmanship, the Joint Committee continued to play a coordinating role to facilitate discussions and the exchange of information across the three ESAs, the European Commission, and the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB). Through the Joint Committee the ESAs explore and monitor potential emerging risks for financial markets participants and the financial system as a whole.

The main areas of cross-sectoral focus were joint risk assessment, sustainable finance, digitalisation, consumer protection, securitisation, financial conglomerates, and central clearing. Among the Joint Committee’s main deliverables were policy products for the implementation of the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) as well as ongoing work related to the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

Background

The Joint Committee is a forum with the objective of strengthening cooperation between the European Banking Authority (EBA), the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), collectively known as the three European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs).Through the Joint Committee, the three ESAs coordinate their supervisory activities in the scope of their respective responsibilities regularly and closely and ensure consistency in their practices.