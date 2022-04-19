ESAs Publish Joint Annual Report For 2021

The Joint Committee of the European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) – EBA, EIOPA and ESMA – published today its 2021 Annual Report, providing a detailed account of its joint work completed over the past year.



The Joint Committee, under ESMA’s chairmanship in 2021, continued to play a central role in the coordination and exchange of information between the ESAs, the European Commission (EC) and the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB). A significant part of its work in 2021 focused on developing the regulatory and supervisory framework for sustainability-related disclosures.

The main areas of cross-sectoral focus continued to be joint risk assessment, enhancement of consumer protection, development of the regulatory and supervisory frameworks for sustainable finance and securitisation. In addition, monitoring and contributing to the digital finance developments, supporting FinTech scale up through innovation hubs and sandboxes as well as cyber security completed the work programme.

Key workstreams include: