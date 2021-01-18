ESAs Publish Final Draft Its On Reporting Templates For Intra-Group Transactions And Risk Concentration Under FICOD

The European Supervisory Authorities - ESAs (the European Banking Authority, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority and the European Securities and Markets Authority) submitted today to the European Commission the final Report on the draft Implementing Technical Standards (ITS) under the Financial Conglomerates Directive (FICOD) on reporting templates for intra-group transactions (IGT) and risk concentration (RC). The draft ITS aim at further increasing comparability amongst conglomerates of different EU Member States thereby improving supervisory consistency.

The harmonisation of the IGT and RC templates for conglomerates aim to align the reporting under FICOD in order to enhance convergence overview on group specific risks, in particular contagion risk. The draft ITS provide the foundation for the harmonisation of reporting, with one single set of templates and common definitions and instructions to fill in the templates as set out in the Annex to the ITS.

The proposed date of entry into force of the ITS is 1 January 2022, which will give conglomerates sufficient time to implement the reporting requirements.

Next steps

The ESAs draft ITS have been submitted to the European Commission for endorsement in the form of a European Commission’s Delegated Regulation, i.e. a legally binding instrument applicable in all Member States of the European Union. Following the endorsement, they are subject to non-objection by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union.