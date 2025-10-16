ESAs’ Joint Committee Publishes Work Programme For 2026

The Joint Committee of the European Supervisory Authorities (EBA, EIOPA and ESMA – the ESAs) today presented its 2026 Work Programme, outlining key areas of collaboration for the coming year. The upcoming Programme aims to strengthen the financial system’s digital operational resilience, ensure the continued protection of consumers, and identify risks that could undermine financial stability.

More specifically, the ESAs will undertake joint work in 2026 to:

ensure the effective operation of the Oversight Framework for critical third-party ICT providers under the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA),

perform joint risk analyses amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and heightened uncertainties,

further financial education and consumer protection in the EU’s financial sector, including within the context of the European Commission’s Savings and Investments Union (SIU) initiative,

monitor developments on the securitisation market,

collaborate on other cross-sectoral matters such as financial conglomerates, innovation facilitators and credit assessment institutions,

and support the planned review of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

Notes

The Joint Committee is a forum with the objective of strengthening cooperation between the three ESAs, where they regularly and closely coordinate their supervisory activities in the scope of their respective responsibilities ,and ensure consistency in their practices.

In particular, the Joint Committee works in the areas of micro-prudential analyses of cross-sectoral developments, risks and vulnerabilities for financial stability, retail financial services and consumer and investor protection issues and retail investment products, cybersecurity, financial conglomerates, accounting and auditing. More information about the Joint Committee is available here.