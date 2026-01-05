ESAs’ Joint Board Of Appeal Rules On Reimbursement Of Costs In An Appeal Brought By NOVIS Insurance Company Against The European Insurance And Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

The Joint Board of Appeal (“The Board”) of the European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) – the EBA, ESMA, EIOPA – has issued its decision on costs arising in the appeal brought by NOVIS Insurance Company, NOVIS Versicherungsgesellschaft, NOVIS Compagnia di Assicurazioni, and NOVIS Poisťovňa a.s. (“NOVIS”) against the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (“EIOPA”).

In its Decision of 30 July 2024, the Board had ordered EIOPA to reimburse NOVIS’ costs for the appeal. The breakdown of costs subsequently submitted by NOVIS was contested by EIOPA. The matter was brought to the Board for a decision.

In its Decision of 03 December 2025, the Board confirmed its competence to decide on the allocation and taxation of costs. It clarified that only costs that are objectively necessary and reasonable may be reimbursed. The Board also decided on those aspects, ruling on a total amount of costs to be reimbursed by EIOPA.