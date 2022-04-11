Erika Crandall Joins Xpansiv As Chief Risk Officer

Xpansiv, the global marketplace for ESG commodities, today announced that Erika Crandall will be joining the company as Chief Risk Officer (CRO).
“I’m excited to join Xpansiv during this time of expansion to help ensure the secure operation of the company’s ESG marketplace,” Crandall said. “I’ll be focused on building upon Xpansiv’s risk and compliance programs to further its commitment to proactively managing the company’s risk posture.”
As the ESG movement continues to grow exponentially, Xpansiv is dedicated to a proactive approach to risk management across the commodity ecosystem.
“Erika joining as CRO is indicative of the increasing profile of ESG commodities in global markets, as well as our focus on ensuring that these markets mature to deliver positive economic and impact outcomes,” said Xpansiv CEO Joe Madden. “She adds breadth and expertise to our leadership team in a pivotal period—effective risk management is key to maintaining absolute trust in our platform and growing partner network.”
Crandall will oversee risk management across the Xpansiv organization, including compliance, operations, information security, and business resiliency. This includes risk related to the 24/7 operation of Xpansiv’s exchanges, integrated software solutions, and various compliance programs.
This announcement comes on the heels of the Xpansiv launch of Digital Crude Oil™, the latest addition to the Xpansiv Digital Fuels™ Program, as well as the acquisition of leading registry provider APX, Inc. and the launch of the CBL Core Global Emissions Offset™ (C-GEO™) futures contract by CME Group.