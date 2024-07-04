Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Equity Of Swedish Company Coegin Pharma AB Now Tradable At Boerse Stuttgart

Date 04/07/2024

Two European exchanges of Boerse Stuttgart Group have combined their services in the equity sector. Swedish equities listed on the Scandinavian exchange Nordic Growth Market (NGM) and with a secondary listing in Germany at Boerse Stuttgart can be included in the “Nordic Growth Market” trading segment. In Stuttgart, German investors can now trade the equity of Coegin Pharma AB in euro every exchange trading day from 9.00 to 17.30 hours CET. The function of quality liquidity provider in trading at Boerse Stuttgart is performed by EUWAX AG, which is also the liquidity provider in equities trading at NGM.

The inclusion of their equities in Boerse Stuttgart’s trading segment “Nordic Growth Market” makes Swedish companies more visible on the capital market of the euro zone, allowing them to expand their investor base. There are currently 79 securities listed on Nordic SME, NGM’s multilateral trading platform for equities of growth companies.

 For further information about the “Nordic Growth Market” trading segment, please visit: https://www.boerse-stuttgart.de/en/investing/segmente/nordic-growth-market/

