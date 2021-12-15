Equinix Collaborates With Nasdaq To Scale Digital Infrastructure - Agreement Supports The Build Out Of Cloud Infrastructure In Carteret, New Jersey Data Center

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced a multi-year partnership with Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) to scale the Equinix NY11 data center in Carteret, New Jersey to support the build out of Nasdaq's cloud infrastructure.
"Our partnership with Equinix is a critical step in Nasdaq's cloud journey. This agreement will allow us to deliver ultra-low latency edge compute capabilities directly from our primary data center in Carteret, New Jersey," said Tal Cohen, Executive Vice President, Head of North American Markets at Nasdaq. "Our goal with this hybrid infrastructure is to provide new services and products for our clients with added flexibility and low latency, including virtual connectivity services, market analytics, risk tools and machine learning."
For more than 13 years, Nasdaq has leveraged Platform Equinix® to support its extensive customer and vendor ecosystem across the world, enabling low latency access for workflows that support the full trade lifecycle including price discovery and analytics in addition to other pre- and post-trade tools. The expanded commitment with Equinix will bring Nasdaq one step closer to moving its markets to the cloud.
Today Equinix offers Nasdaq a robust, interconnected platform and allows for the direct and secure exchange of data between Nasdaq and its ecosystem partners. The agreement will further enable Nasdaq to address current and future infrastructure requirements while accelerating its cloud transformation at a global scale.
"The evolution of digital infrastructure in financial services has led to immense opportunities for our customers to grow, scale, and transform," said Jon Lin, Equinix President, Americas. "We are committed to Nasdaq, as it leverages our robust financial ecosystem to transform its industry over the next decade and beyond."
Highlights/Key Facts
- The presence of critical cloud service providers and diverse ecosystems available on Platform Equinix® enables Nasdaq to connect to network suppliers, cloud partners and service providers, while minimizing time-to-market and total cost of ownership.
- Nasdaq's current and planned future deployments across Equinix International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers include Canada, the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific, with additional expansions anticipated over the next several years.
- Equinix global footprint includes presence in the top global financial centers and has a solid track record of investing to support the growth of electronic trading community. The company is home to the largest multi-asset class electronic trading ecosystem in the world, enabling market participants to trade across equities, derivatives, commodities, foreign exchange and fixed income markets. Its financial ecosystem ensures security and reliability for managing risk and regulatory compliance.