EquiLend And ISLA Americas Release 2025 Latin America Securities Finance User Guide - Comprehensive New Edition Highlights Growth Opportunities And Evolving Regulation Across Six Latin American Securities Finance Markets

EquiLend, a global financial technology, data and analytics company for the securities finance industry, and ISLA Americas, the regional securities lending trade association, today announced the release of the 2025 Latin America Securities Finance User Guide.

The guide offers the most comprehensive overview of securities finance markets across Latin America, covering Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Colombia, along with an appendix on the Nuam Exchange. Each country chapter provides insights into market structure, trading venues, regulation and securities lending practices, offering market participants a practical resource to navigate the region's evolving landscape.

"Latin America is increasingly significant for global securities finance, with Mexico and Brazil in particular expected to open further in the coming years," said Fran Garritt, CEO and President, ISLA Americas. "This guide provides critical transparency and knowledge for both domestic and international stakeholders, and we are proud to deliver it in partnership with EquiLend."

The 2025 edition updates the original 2020 guide to reflect regulatory changes, infrastructure developments and economic trends through 2025. Designed as a tool for banks, broker-dealers, asset managers and regulators, the publication supports industry growth by promoting consistency, efficiency and best practices across regional markets.

"EquiLend is committed to advancing transparency and operational excellence in securities finance globally, with an exciting future in the Latin American market," said Rich Grossi, CEO, EquiLend. "By collaborating with ISLA Americas, we are equipping the market with actionable insights at a pivotal time for the region."

The guide will be distributed in print and digital formats at ISLA Americas 2nd Annual Securities Finance and Collateral Management Conference in Miami and will be available to ISLA members and EquiLend clients globally.

For more information or to access the guide, please visit this link.