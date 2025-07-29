EquiLend Acquires Trading Apps To Advance Front-Office Automation - Trading Apps’ Tools And Trade Messaging Service Strengthen EquiLend’s Automation Across The Full Trade Lifecycle

EquiLend has expanded its capabilities as a global leader in securities finance with the acquisition of Trading Apps, a front-office technology provider known for its automation tools and modular trading solutions used by many of the world’s leading securities finance desks.

The acquisition aligns with EquiLend’s broader strategy to streamline the entire securities finance ecosystem – from front-office through post-trade – by embedding automation and flexibility at every stage. By integrating Trading Apps’ solutions, EquiLend expands its capabilities and offers clients tools that can be used independently or integrated with existing services.

Trading Apps offers a suite of innovative tools that enhance trading efficiency and automation across the securities finance ecosystem. Among its flagship offerings, the Lender and Borrower Apps are designed to automate front-office workflows, maximize execution speed, and accelerate trade flows. These tools help with identifying short positions, negotiating rates, and optimizing returns, while reducing manual workload, increasing trade volume capacity, and providing traders more control over lending and borrowing decisions.

TA.Link, Trading Apps’ trade messaging service, is also part of the acquisition and will serve as the resiliency solution for EquiLend’s NGT platform. The service will continue to operate independently, with no shared infrastructure or dependencies - a deliberate design choice to ensure redundancy and operational stability.

“This acquisition enhances our ability to deliver even greater value to our clients by accelerating automation across the EquiLend platform,” said Rich Grossi, CEO of EquiLend. “The Trading Apps team has built high-quality tools that help firms move faster and operate more efficiently. Integrating these capabilities into the EquiLend platform will provide our clients with a broader set of solutions to fit their securities finance needs. We are excited to work with Matthew Harrison and the Trading Apps team to build on their strong foundation and drive the next wave of securities finance innovation together.”

“This marks an exciting evolution for our team,” said Matthew Harrison, CEO of Trading Apps. “By becoming part of EquiLend, we’re bringing together complementary strengths and setting the stage for what the next generation of securities finance technology will look like.”

“The acquisition of Trading Apps significantly advances our strategy to deliver a unified, front-to-back platform for the securities finance industry,” said Nick Delikaris, Chief Product Officer at EquiLend. “By combining EquiLend’s scale with Trading Apps’ strengths in workflow automation, we’re providing our clients a more intelligent, connected, and agile infrastructure solution.”