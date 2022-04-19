Equifax And Fiserv Partner To Advance Digital Commerce With Data - New Strategic Relationship Delivers The Deeper Data Insights Required By Organizations In A Digital Commerce-Driven Economy

Equifax® (NYSE: EFX), the global data, analytics and technology company, and
Equifax and
"Equifax understands that more data enables better decisions. We are energized about partnering with
"Equifax and
Equifax maintains a powerful suite of differentiated data assets on which its business customers rely to drive more informed decisions and deliver exceptional outcomes across the customer lifecycle. Through the company's cloud native data fabric and scalable platforms, Equifax brings decision intelligence to a wide spectrum of global customers.
The integration of
"Customers expect that financial institutions with which they have relationships understand them and understand what they want," said
For more information, please visit Equifax.com or Fiserv.com.