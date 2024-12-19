Envipco Transfers To Euronext Oslo Børs

Market capitalisation of approximately NOK 3.7 billion

The sixth transfer on Euronext Oslo Børs this year

Euronext today congratulates Envipco (ticker: ENVIP) on its transfer from Euronext Growth Oslo to Euronext Oslo Børs. The company was listed in 2021, and it is the sixth transfer this year between the Oslo markets.

Envipco is a leading player in the development and operation of recycling systems and reverse vending machines (RVM) for beverage containers, based in the Netherlands. The company is also listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker: ENVI). Since listing in Oslo in 2021, the company has expanded further into new markets, as more countries implement recycling schemes.

At opening, the share price was NOK 64.50 per share, based on the closing price on Euronext Growth Oslo on 18 December 2024. This corresponds to a market capitalisation of approximately NOK 3.69 billion.

Simon Bolton, CEO of Envipco Holding N.V., said: “Envipco reaches another important milestone today, with the completion of the transfer to the main market at Euronext Oslo Børs, delivering on the targets set out in March this year. The Oslo Børs listing is expected to improve our market visibility, provide access to a broader base of international and institutional investors, enhance share liquidity and strengthen our value proposition as a global recycling technology leader as we continue to deliver on our European growth strategy.”

Caption: Mikael Clement, CSO of Envipco, rang the bell today together with the CEO Simon Bolton and other colleagues, to celebrate the company’s listing on Euronext Oslo Børs. The company was welcomed by Øivind Amundsen, CEO of Euronext Oslo Børs. (Photo: Petter Berntsen | NTB).

About Envipco Holding N.V.

Envipco Holding N.V. (Envipco), envipco.com , is a Netherlands-based holding company listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Oslo Børs (Symbols: ENVI/ENVIP). Envipco, with operations in several countries around the globe, is a recognised leader in the development and operation of reverse vending machines (RVMs), automated technological systems for the recovery of used beverage containers. Known for its innovative technology and market leadership, Envipco holds several intellectual property rights for RVM systems, including but not limited to beverage refund deposit markings, material type identification, compaction, and accounting.