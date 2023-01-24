Entrex Carbon Market Commits Significant Capital To THETA Trading Establishing Leading Institutional Trading Platform For Carbon Securities

Entrex Carbon Market, LLC today announced it has executed a Letter of Intent for a significant capital investment into THETA (https://theta.trading) to accelerate institutional trading of the Entrex Carbon Market’s carbon offset securities.

TTHETA’s trading platform, Apollo, is the next generation Execution Management System (EMS) for institutional traders. It has been designed to support multi-asset and multi-channel trading and is a pioneer in fixed income bilateral electronic trading.

“With nearly 250 individual carbon securities available today – from Fixed Income and Sharia compliant carbon offset project financings thru our CarbonEase carbon offset backed securities -- access to frictionless carbon offset security trading is key,” said Stephen H. Watkins CEO of Entrex. “We believe our strategic investment in THETA can support both THETA’s and Entrex’s vision and mission – while offering a significant benefit to institutional traders and investors trying to remove friction from their carbon offset trades.”

“Apollo can now offer institutional investors, brokers and corporates access to a unique and growing sector of securities – offering a huge differentiator in the market and legitimate, independently researched, carbon offset products to support the global brokerage and trading community,” said Abdullah Hiyatt, CEO of THETA.

“We have a series of innovative brokers interested in leading the trading of our environmental securities” said Thomas Harblin, Partner in the Entrex Carbon Market. “There is lots of excitement to be seen as the innovators while offering clients legitimate, researched securities.

A demonstration of the trading platform is available upon request