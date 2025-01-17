Enhancing Sponsors’ Value Proposition To Drive GEM Advancement - Keynote Address At The Association Of Hong Kong Capital Market Practitioners’ Seminar - Dr Kelvin Wong Chairman, Hong Kong Securities And Futures Commission, 17 January 2025

At the seminar “Hong Kong Capital Market – The Future of GEM” organised by the Association of Hong Kong Capital Market Practitioners, Dr Kelvin Wong, Chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), delivered a keynote speech entitled “Enhancing Sponsors’ Value Proposition to Drive GEM Advancement”. He emphasised the importance of GEM to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and Hong Kong’s listing market development. He also discussed how the sponsors of initial public offerings (IPOs) should enhance their value proposition by leveraging their unique roles to strengthen the corporate governance and resilience of companies for their longer term success.

Click here for full details.