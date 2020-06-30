Enhanced DIFC Data Protection Law Comes Into Effect On 1 July 2020 - The New Law Keeps Dubai And DIFC At The Forefront Of Data Protection In The Region

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading international financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region will implement the new Data Protection Law No. 5 of 2020 from 1 July 2020. The law places Dubai and DIFC at the forefront of data protection in the region, enabling the financial hub to enhance the Centre’s data protection practices related to global data, security and privacy best practice.
The new Data Protection Law replaces Data Protection Law DIFC Law No. 1 of 2007, which was already one of the most advanced in the region.
While the new Data Protection Law will be effective from 1 July 2020, businesses to which the law applies will have a grace period of three months, until 1 October 2020, to prepare to comply with it, after which it becomes enforceable.
For more information about the new DIFC Data Protection Law, please visit: https://www.difc.ae/business/laws-regulations/legal-database/