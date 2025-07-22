Energy Trading In Brazil Reaches R$49 Billion In 1S2025

Alternative energy sources also reach a volume record, with R$ 5.8 billion

June volumes reach R$7.5 billion, the highest amount for the month in history

With low precipitation projections, uncertainty, and high volatility, the financial volume of electricity contracts traded in Brazil on 1S2025 grew 15.4% compared to the same period in 2024, reaching R$49 billion, the highest amount ever recorded in a half-year period in the country. The data is from the BBCE, Brazilian OTC energy and the largest trading environment for energy assets and derivatives in the country.

Until then, the highest financial volume traded in a half-year period had occurred in the 2S2024, an emblematic period for the sector due to high volatility. According to Eduardo Rossetti, Executive Director of Commercial, Products, External Communications, and Marketing at BBCE, due to the sensitivity of the model and concerns about curtailment and credit risk, prices are more volatile and in the short-term negotiation challenges more complex.

In total, 221 TWh were transacted in the first half of the year, a 34.8% decrease compared to 1S2024, and a 6.7% decrease compared to the last half of 2024. In total, 41,000 transactions, a decrease of 18.6% and 18.1%, respectively, compared to the previous two half-year periods.

Rossetti said: “the values transacted with physical energy assets on BBCE have reached historic levels, and we have seen a reduction in the number of deals closed. Agents have been conducting fewer transactions, but with greater financial volume due to the price of the assets.

Record on alternative energy sources

Among the highlights of 1S2025 is the volume of alternative energy sources, which totaled 25,500 GWh, an increase of 40.7% compared to 2S2024 and 11% compared to 1S2024. This amount was divided into more than 3,000 contracts and generated R$5.8 billion. "This movement reflects the growth of the Brazilian energy matrix, largely derived from wind and solar sources," says Rossetti.

BBCE closes June with record financial volume.

June, in line with other months this year, ended with mixed prices and record financial volume for the period. Among the highlights is conventional energy for July delivery, which fluctuated 29.54%, and the August maturity, which reached R$337.83 per MWh.

In June, 30,000 GWh were traded, an increase of 1.6% compared to May of this year and a decrease of 38.1% compared to June 2024. This amount was distributed across 8,295 contracts, a decrease of 29.7% compared to June of last year and an increase of 56.6% compared to May. In total, these contracts totaled R$7.54 billion, an increase of 5% compared to June 2024.