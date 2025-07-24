Energy Time Lists On Euronext

35 th listing on Euronext in 2025

The company raised €5 million

Euronext today congratulates Energy Time on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan.

Energy Time is a D-EPC-OM operator (Development, Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Operation & Maintenance) active across the main activities of the renewable energy plant value chain, from development to engineering and construction, through to operation and maintenance.

Energy Time’s listing represents Euronext’s 35th listing of this year.

Marco Pulitano, Chairman and CEO of Energy Time, said: “We are extremely proud to have reached this important milestone, the result of our team’s dedication and a clear testament to the strength of our value proposition. We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to the advisors who supported us throughout the journey to our listing on Euronext Growth Milan. In recent years, we have accelerated our growth, delivering strong financial and business results. The strategy for our next phase of development, supported by the capital raised, will focus on enhancing the Group’s operational capacity to meet the growing pipeline of project. This will include hiring specialized professionals, investing in advanced technical equipment, opening new logistics hubs by pursuing M&A opportunities and industrial partnership. These initiatives will reinforce our competitive positioning across the entire value chain and broaden our operations, within the renewable energy sector. The confidence placed in us by investors is a source of deep pride for all of us and gives us great enthusiasm to face the challenges ahead.”