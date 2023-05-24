Encompass Selected For Austrade Trade Mission Promoting Global FinTech Collaboration - Encompass Corporation Will Participate In Austrade’s Mission To Promote Fintech Collaboration Between Australia, The Uk And Europe

Encompass Corporation, the leading provider of dynamic Know Your Customer (KYC) process automation, has been selected to join a major international trade mission, led by Austrade, which aims to showcase growing FinTech businesses and strengthen global relations.

Austrade, the Australian Government’s international trade and investment body, is partnering with Investment NSW, Invest Victoria and Global Victoria to connect FinTechs founded in Australia with businesses across the UK and Europe to promote collaboration and highlight the rapid global acceleration of the industry.

The 10-day 2023 FinTech Program includes briefings with the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), UK regulators, leading banks and representatives of the London Stock Exchange. Industry names, including Encompass, will also attend key events such as the eagerly anticipated Money 20/20, taking place in Amsterdam from June 6-8, as part of Austrade’s delegation.

Encompass has been selected having also recently become a founding member of the Data & Technology for Compliance Alliance (DT4C).

Wayne Johnson, CEO and Co-Founder of Encompass Corporation, said: “International collaboration is essential to bolstering innovation and continuing the growth we have seen in not only FinTech but throughout the technology sector, with programmes like these playing an important part.

“As an Australian-founded business that has rapidly expanded throughout the last decade to have a truly global footprint today, we know the power of this collaboration, which can unlock new growth areas for organisations, including those focused on the development and adoption of new technologies and expanding partnerships.

“With the fight against financial crime also remaining a crucial consideration across the globe, there is much to be gained from encouraging a joint approach to fostering the best in technology and data practices, as well as the pooling of expertise and skills, as we move forward.”

Anastasia Nishnianidze, Austrade’s Trade and Investment Commissioner to the UK and Ireland, said: “We are excited to host a delegation of leading Australian FinTechs in the UK and the Netherlands next month.

“Australia ranks 6th in the world for FinTech, and it has one of the world’s most dynamic and innovative FinTech ecosystems. Our FinTechs deliver world-leading solutions to global markets.

“Austrade’s FinTech Program will provide valuable introductions to major European players in the FinTech industry, from banks and regulators to investors. We look forward to facilitating productive collaborations for our innovative Australian FinTechs in the European market.”