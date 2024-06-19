Encompass Corporation Appoints Renowned Technical Leader Andrew Dunn As VP Of Engineering To Help Bring Corporate Digital Identity Vision To Life

Encompass Corporation, the leader in Corporate Digital Identity (CDI), has boosted its mission to deliver game-changing outcomes for global banks by appointing seasoned technical leader Andrew Dunn to lead its engineering function.

With deep product and business transformation experience gained from serving as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at organisations including Arachnys and OpenCorporates, Dunn joins Encompass with a proven record of driving innovation-led development across industries including RegTech.

As VP of Engineering, he will be a key figure when it comes to guiding the strategic delivery of Encompass’ CDI platform, ensuring it brings maximum value to global banking customers. Based in London, Dunn joins Encompass as part of its executive team and will oversee engineering teams in its technical centres, Glasgow, Sydney, and Belgrade.

His arrival marks the latest milestone appointment to Encompass’ leadership, following the business’ landmark acquisitions of ING-led innovations Blacksmith KYC and CoorpID. The acquisitions, completed earlier this year, signal Encompass’ commitment to addressing the challenge of corporate and institutional client identification and verification through CDI.

Andrew Dunn, Vice President of Engineering, Encompass Corporation, comments: “I am thrilled to, with Encompass, play my part in bringing a much-needed industry solution to life through the acceleration of our CDI platform. My varied career journey so far has equipped me with the skills needed to build on strong foundations when it comes to offering best-in-class innovation to customers and, with a talented, growing team around me, I know we are well placed to continue to deliver significant benefits.”

Wayne Johnson, CEO and co-founder, Encompass Corporation, comments: “I am delighted to welcome Andrew, with it already apparent that he will have a crucial influence on the next stage of our growth. His extensive knowledge, technical acumen and experience in developing high-performing teams focused on truly standout innovation offers new opportunities as we move forward with our vision for CDI.

“CDI is undoubtedly the future, solving critical issues for the banks we serve, and adding individuals of Andrew’s calibre to our enviable team only enhances what we can offer. There has never been a more exciting time for our business, and I know there is so much more in store as we forge ahead.”