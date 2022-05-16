Encompass Appoints Renowned KYC Experts To Help Banks Get The Most Out Of Digital Transformation Initiatives

Encompass Corporation, the provider of the leading Know Your Customer (KYC) automation platform, has appointed senior industry experts to a Transformation team charged with ensuring banks reap the benefits of automation initiatives.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, financial institutions across the globe have accelerated digital transformation projects with the goal of reducing onboarding costs and improving customer experience, however, many have realised that they do not have the foundations in place that will allow them to succeed.

Encompass’ Transformation Directors – each with vast experience of the financial crime compliance industry having held senior KYC and customer onboarding roles at the heart of top banks - offer practical support and advice that allows customers to drive change and impactful adoption of KYC automation within their organisations.

The team, which is focused on helping define what success means in each individual business and facilitating organisational alignment on the transformation journey, includes former Barclays senior executive Howard Wimpory.

Based in London, Howard, who has led major global projects, served as a Managing Director within the bank, leading the Group Financial Crime function. He also headed its Global KYC Onboarding and Refresh arm before joining Encompass in 2021.

Owing to the growing change focus, Howard has authored a new whitepaper for Encompass, titled ‘Embracing KYC Transformation’, which looks at common strategic drivers for projects, and outlines steps to success that organisations should consider.

Supporting Encompass’ growing number of customers in Asia-Pacific is Jo Scanlan. A recognised leader in Australia and beyond, Jo’s career has included tenures at leading banks Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Macquarie Bank, Westpac and ANZ. She has led global middle office and operations, overseeing a range of areas, including front office and client support, client onboarding, and regulatory compliance and reporting.

Also part of the team in Sydney is Darren Marion. Darren has had a varied management career within several high-profile investment banks, such as UBS, Deutsche Bank, and Citigroup, and his knowledge of the operations functions of financial institutions will be invaluable to both current and prospective customers.

This news follows twelve months of significant growth in revenue and new accounts for Encompass, as well as the addition of several specialist industry figures to the business across the UK, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the US.

Nicola Pickering, VP, Customer Success and Delivery, Encompass, said: “We are passionate about ensuring that the benefits of investing in our KYC automation are realised by our customers. This requires building partnerships and transformation strategies that encompass people, process, and technology. It has been great to hear directly from customers how valuable our team’s direction and thought leadership has been in navigating KYC transformational change.”