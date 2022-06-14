Encompass Appoints Expert Industry Sales Leaders To Drive European Growth

Encompass Corporation, the provider of the leading Know Your Customer (KYC) automation platform, has announced a new global sales leadership team to power its growth, with the appointments of regional heads in the UK and Europe.

To meet rapidly increasing demand for Encompass’ platform, Bob DeLaney has been named Head of Sales, UK and Ireland. Bob, based in London, comes to the role with a wealth of experience across both sales and the KYC domain, gained through senior positions at Pega, Alacra and LexisNexis, among others.

Overseeing activity in Europe will be Phillip Sertel. Having sold enterprise software to banks for more than 25 years, Phillip will offer invaluable market knowledge. He has previously been instrumental to operations at organisations including Oracle and FICO, where he was Vice President & Managing Director for Continental Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

Bob and Phillip join a vastly experienced global management group focused on attracting new business, as well as delivering the best service to existing customers. Within this is Ed Lloyd. Having steered Encompass’ sales function through significant growth in recent years, Ed will serve as VP of Enterprise Sales, working with field representatives on key strategic opportunities.

In Asia-Pacific, David Williams will continue to lead regional business, while Howard Dilworth heads up the North America sales arm, which has quickly expanded since Encompass entered the US market in late 2021.

This news follows a significant capital raise of £25m for Encompass. The raise is being used to accelerate international expansion plans, which have already included office openings in New York and Amsterdam.

Steve Hadaway, Chief Revenue Officer, Encompass, said: “I am delighted to appoint two highly experienced and respected figures in Bob and Phillip to crucial roles, further strengthening an already impressive regional leadership team.

“We have built a platform that truly makes a difference, helping banks fight financial crime, ensure compliance and deliver enhanced customer experience, and, with these seasoned professionals driving our teams forward, I know we will continue to go from strength to strength.

“This is undoubtedly a pivotal time in our journey, and we look forward to working to develop and further our offering for customers in the months ahead.”