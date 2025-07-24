Enagás Registers Its Euro-Commercial Paper Programme With BME

Until this programme, the company registered its Euro-Commercial Paper issues in Dublin, reaffirming BME's commitment to bring corporate issues back to Spain

Since 2020 BME has repatriated 46,550 million euros in ECPs or Spanish issuers’ Bonds programmes in other countries

Enagás Financiaciones, a subsidiary of the Enagás Group, has registered its Euro-Commercial Paper Programme on BME's fixed income market, AIAF, for an amount of 750 million euros. The ECPs to be issued under this programme will have unit amounts of 100,000 euros, maturities between 3 and 364 days and will be guaranteed by Enagás S.A. Until this new programme was established, Enagás registered its ECP issues on the Dublin Stock Exchange (Euronext Dublin).

This renewal brings the total amount of Spanish issuers' fixed income programmes repatriated since 2020 to €46.55 billion. This issue reaffirms BME's commitment to bring corporate issues made in other markets back to Spain.

PKF Attest Capital Markets participates as Arranger in the transaction. In addition to PKF itself, the Dealers are Banca March, Banco Santander, Bred Banque Populaire, Crédit Agricole CIB and Société Générale. CaixaBank will act as Paying Agent for the securities to be issued.

Allen Overy Shearman Sterling is the legal advisor to the issuer under Spanish and English law and Linklaters has advised the Dealers under the same laws.

Enagás is rated BBB+, stable outlook, by Fitch and BBB+, stable outlook, by Standard & Poor's

Enagás is a European TSO (Transmission System Operator) with 50 years' experience in the development, operation and maintenance of energy infrastructures. It has more than 12,000 kilometres of gas pipelines, three underground storage facilities and eight regasification terminals. The company operates in seven countries.

In Spain it is the Technical Manager of the Gas System and, as stipulated in Royal Decree Law 8/2023, Enagás has the capacity to operate as Provisional Manager of the Hydrogen Transport Network (HTNO) as well as to develop the H2med corridor, the Spanish hydrogen network and its associated storage facilities. In line with its commitment to energy transition, the company has announced its goal of becoming Net Zero by 2040, with a firm commitment to decarbonization and the promotion of renewable gases, especially hydrogen.

Enagás has been listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange since 2002 and is part of the IBEX 35® index. At the end of 2024 it achieved a consolidated turnover of 905.5 million euros and EBITDA of 760.7 million euros.