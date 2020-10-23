Emerging Payments Association Launches ‘Virtual Fintech Trade Mission’ To Create Bridge Into APAC For UK Payments Companies - The EPA’s First Virtual Fintech Trade Mission To Singapore, Hong Kong And Sydney Aims To Facilitate Innovation And Collaboration In The Fast-Growing APAC Payments Market, As The Shift Away From Cash To Mobile Payments Accelerates

The Emerging Payments Association (EPA), which promotes collaboration and innovation across payments, launches its inaugural virtual fintech trade mission to Asia, connecting key industry players from across the payments value chain, including regulators, banks, fintechs and other service providers.
Taking place from 23rd October – 3rd November, the virtual fintech trade mission provides an important gateway into the lucrative Asian payments market, whilst promoting the UK and London as a global hub for FinTech and PayTech expertise.
Across the 10 days of the summit, the EPA will provide networking opportunities for all delegates, as well as host keynote presentations, panel discussions and in-depth fintech clinics on topics including the rise of virtual banking and challenger bank adoption, Open Banking, navigating regulation, and digital identity. Through one of the EPA’s six stakeholder groups, Project International Trade, and in collaboration with EPA Asia, the EPA is aiming to encourage the growth and development of its 130 member-strong global community.
Tony Craddock, Director General of the Emerging Payments Association, commented: “As payments evolve and develop on a global scale, we want to help our members build and expand their businesses through new markets and verticals. The APAC region provides a pivotal prospect for this and we are thrilled to provide such an innovative virtual opportunity for some of the leading businesses across UK payments and fintech.”
Asia is the largest market for digital payments, has high levels of investment, greater relaxation of regulation, and a young demographic with an increased appetite for emerging and mobile technologies. The APAC region itself accounts for almost three-quarters of global payment transactions, and with higher revenues associated with electronic transactions compared to cash, this represents a huge opportunity for the EPA’s membership base.
Shaun Puckrin, Chief Product Officer of Global Processing Services (GPS), added: “The EPA Virtual Fintech Trade Mission to Asia provides a fantastic opportunity for companies looking to be at the forefront of fintech and payments in the region. The event allows them to keep a finger on the pulse of important developments and changes in consumer behaviour and payments technology post-COVID, as well as help identify emerging opportunities moving into 2021.”
To deliver the event, the virtual fintech trade mission is backed by U.K. based sponsors Global Processing Services (GPS) and Trust Payments, as well as 10 in-region partners across Singapore, Sydney and Hong Kong, including: British Chamber of Commerce Singapore, Vistra, EPA Asia, Fintech Association of HK, InvestHK, KPMG, Grant Thornton, PaymentsNZ, and the Australian Payments Network.
The EPA virtual fintech trade mission to Asia brochure can be viewed here: https://www.emergingpayments.org/portfolio/project-international-trade/ or for more information, contact the EPA at: info@emergingpayments.org